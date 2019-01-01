Share:

HAFIZABAD - Control on population growth is inevitable for better health of children, and progress and prosperity of the nation, Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (r) Hashim Dogar said.

While addressing a symposium regarding "Awareness of Population Growth and Importance of Family Planning" held here under the auspices of District Population Welfare Department, he said that one of the factors of ignorance, unemployment, poverty and increasing crime was uncontrolled population and it was imperative for all segments of society to create awareness among the masses particularly in rural areas to control the increase in the population growth. He further said that uncontrolled population growth has negative effect on the progress and prosperity of the nation and to resolve the problem confronting the nation. He stressed the need for improvement in the performance of the department to control the population explosion.

Prominent among those who also addressed the symposium included MNA Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, a renowned religious scholar and lawyers Sahibzada Syed Waseemul Hassan Naqvi and CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry. They highlighted the importance of creating awareness among the public regarding the unbridled population growth. District Officer Population Sajida Mushtaq told the visiting minister that due to the concerted efforts of the department in the district, population growth in the area has been decreased to great extent. However, MNA said that he was not satisfied with the performance of the department in the district and the department should evince more interest to create awareness among the masses particularly in the rural areas to control the population growth.

Later, Col (r) Hashim Dogar called upon the media persons to perform their duties honestly, sincerely, positively and to expose corrupt elements to resolve the problems confronting the nation.

While administering oath of office to the newly elected office-bearers of District Press Club/Union of Journalists Hafizabad, he highlighted the importance of the media for resolution of the problems of their respective areas. He said that the media in the past has played a vital role in exposing the corrupt rulers which has enabled the PTI to come to power and added that they should continue to expose corrupt elements as well as to pinpoint problems of their areas so as to enable the government to resolve the same. He assured that sufficient funds for the press club would be arranged by the provincial government. He said that the present government believed in the elimination of corruption and retrieve the looted money of the nation from the usurpers. He further said that the present government believed in elimination of corruption in every sphere without any discrimination and across the board.

MNA Ch. Shaukat Ali Bhatti said that his family always worked for the welfare of the people of the district and he would strive in this noble mission in future too.

Prominent among those who attended the function included Sheikh Muhammad Amjad President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan, Ch. Sikandar Nawaz Bhatti a PTI leader, Shoaib Hayat Tarar District President PTI, Safwan Abbas Bhatti President and Umar Khizar Hanjra Secretary General District Bar and large number of journalists of the district.

The minister administered oath of office to newly-elected Chairman Imtiaz Ahmad Taj, President Mazhar Hussain Warraich, Vice Chairman Muhammad Naeem Qamar, General Secretary Sheikh Muhammad Zahid, Joint Secretary Malik Shahid Mahmood, Secretary Finance Malik Muhammad Mohsin, Secretary Information Rao Ghulam Mustafa and Office Secretary Muhammad Ikraam.