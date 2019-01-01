Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the admonishing remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan on placing of Sindh Chief Minister’s name on the Exit Control List, federal government has decided not to go for any adventurism in Sindh and the decision to put off Federal Minister Ch. Fawad Hussain’s Karachi visit was also made in the same context.

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front informed The Nation that up till Sunday night the PTI leaders were seen bulling and grilling Sindh government and seemed determined to get Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah removed from his position. The meetings of Federal Information Minister Ch. Fawad Hussain with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MQM and nationalist leaders of the province were lined up for Monday evening and in the morning Ch. Fawad Hussain had also held detailed meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the plan to get down Murad Ali Shah as Chief Minister Sindh because of serious charges of his involvement in corruption and money laundering.

Sources in PTI claimed that the decision to defer the move was made during the meeting between Ch. Fawad Hussain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and by the time the remarks of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had not come against placing of Sindh CM on ECL. Sources informed that the federal government move against Sindh government had created a negative impression and it seemed as if PTI-led coalition government wanted to topple the PPP government in Sindh and the issue of corruption and money laundering went into oblivion, so the decision of toning down the aggressive position taken on Sindh issue was made late Sunday night.

It was due to the strong reaction from PPP leadership and their smart handling of the media that PTI government was compelled to take a defensive position and a number of federal ministers seemed explaining the government’s position that they have no intention to impose Governor’s Rule or they were not planning to topple the PPP government in Sindh.

Sources in PTI informed that there was no plan to hunt down the PPP government in Sindh and all what they were trying was to highlight was the massive corruption by PPP leadership in Sindh and exert pressure on Sindh Chief Minister to step down in the face of serious allegations of corruption and money laundering on him.

Political analysts said that the retaliation and reaction from PPP was so strong and unexpected that they had not only frustrated the PTI government’s plan to pressure them but came up with strong offensive and threatened to bring down Federal Government. Sanity prevailed in the PTI ranks and instead of escalating tension with the PPP the government had decided to retreat and confine their onslaught against the PPP leaders and their corruption and corrupt practices to verbal level and would avoid taking some concrete steps to bring down the Sindh Government.

Sources further informed that the extreme position taken by ruling PTI against PPP and PML-N at once had played as catalyst to bring close these opposition parties with a lot of differences and mistrust. Jointly these two main opposition parties could prove fatal for the government and jointly they could make it impossible for the government to function smoothly.

Political analysts said that PML-N and PPP alliance could bring down Chairman Senate in a jiffy while without the support of these two parties it would become impossible for the ruling PTI to smoothly run the Parliament and do even a single piece of legislation, especially the extension in the military courts for another two years due in the first week of January.