KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah giving last statement of 2018 at Sea View said that PTI had embarked on toppling PPP government in Sindh but ended up in facing number game in the National Assembly.

This he said while talking to media just after reviewing security arrangements on the eve of New Year at Sea View.

He said that the PTI government is actually a crowd of immature and inexperienced people.

“They don’t know their fragile position in the National Assembly and have embarked upon hunting other but now they have been poached,” he said.

Shah said that he was quite surprised to notice their [PTI] immaturity and inclination to destroy their own system and have made themselves a laughing stock.

The chief minister ordered cancellation of notification under which pillion riding was banned. He ordered Home Secretary Kazi Kabir to withdraw the notification.

He visited Police Reporting Center at Sea View and directed DIG Police Sharjeel Kharal and SSP Pir Mohammad Shah not to stop people from enjoying New Year night.

Shah met people present at Sea View, rode baghi on the sea shore, took selfies with people and had cup of tea at Chai Wala at Chhota Bukhari.

Murad takes notice of child’s death reportedly after consuming poisonous food

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken serious notice of the death of a child reportedly after consuming poisonous chips and juice and directed Commissioner Hyderabad to inquire into the matter and report him.

It may be noted that two four-year children, Humayyun and his twin sister Aliza had eaten chips and drank juice they had bought from Cantt Market, Hyderabad. The condition of both the twins deteriorated and were shifted to hospital where Humayyun breathed his last and his sister Aliza was in critical condition.

The chief minister said that this was unacceptable and the shopkeepers or vendors could not be allowed to play with the lives of people by selling substandard and poisoneous food item in the market. “I want you to conduct thorough inquiry nto the matter and get the lab test of food items and report me,” he directed Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch and also urged him to take necessary steps to save the life of Aliza.

He said that he had not forgotten the incident of Karachi in which two children had died after consuming poisonous food and now another incident has taken place.

The chief minister directed Sindh Food Authority to start inspection of restaurants and markets of Hyderabad.

Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch in his report to the chief minister that that a child died of food poisoning on December 30, 2018 in Hyderabad. On receipt of information, a team of officers was sent to the house of Abdul Sattar, the father of deceased child, who disclosed that his wife and kids bought chips and juice from a shop at Cantt. Market Hyderabad. After using the stuff his two kids went ill. They were shifted to Aga Khan Hospital Hyderabad where his son died while his daughter was in critical condition and now her condition was stable.

The commissioner said in his report that Abdul Sattar and his wife would give him further details by tomorrow. In the meantime, the commissioner contacted the hospital authorities for medical reports of the deceased child which would also be received by him tomorrow.

It may be noted that there are three shops located in the market from where chips were reportedly bought. The commissioner has sealed all the three shops through Food Inspector of Cantonment Authority for sampling of items stocked there.