Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in his New Year’s resolution on Tuesday vowed to launch 20 new train services in 2019.

In a video message to mark the start of the new year, he said that the railway employees who were not discharging their duties diligently will be sent packing.

“The railway is the means of transport for the poor. We will facilities the poor,” he resolved and added a train boasting facilities of five star hotels will also be launched this year.

On Dec 23, the minister inaugurated Rehman Baba Express to provide safer and better transport facilities to commuters travelling between Karachi and Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, he had said three new train services will be launched to facilitate tourists and added the proposed trains will chug on the routes between Peshawar and Attock, Rawalpindi and Taxila, and Karachi and Keenjhar Lake.

He said the real goal was to increase the number of freight trains in the country and announced to launch a container train on January 25.