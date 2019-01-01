Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said reconstruction and development of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and bringing them at par with rest of the country was top priority of the government.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting regarding reconstruction and development of former Fata at the PM Office. The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Advisor to the PM Shahzad Arbab, Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani, Provincial Minister for Revenue Taimoor Salim Khan and senior officials.

The meeting reviewed the administrative affairs, health, education, law and order and development schemes of merged areas of Fata. It also reviewed progress of the merger process and policy for the next three months.

The prime minister directed for provision of health cards to five hundred thousand families of the merged areas by the end of January.

The chief minister, provincial ministers and secretaries concerned should make regular visit to the merged areas of former Fata and its various departments and personally review development works in health and education sectors, the prime minister directed. The meeting decided that provincial cabinet, in its monthly meeting, would review progress of development works and reforms in the merged areas. The meeting was directed to expedite efforts for enforcement of local government system in the merged areas. It was also directed to fill vacant posts in education, health and police departments and start recruitment process immediately.

Imran lauds expatriates’

contribution to dams fund

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday lauded the overwhelming contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the fund set up for construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams believing that such an encouraging response created a hope for early launch of these crucial projects.

He said this in a meeting with a delegation of overseas Pakistani businessmen from Dubai headed by Mumtaz Muslim and comprising Amjad Ali Khan, Majid Bashir and Mustafa Qasaam, a PM Office statement said. During the meeting, Senator Faisal Javed apprised the prime minister about the fund-raising events held in Dubai for the construction of dams wherein the members of the delegation had donated $918,510. The prime minister said the preservation of water reservoirs was need of the hour. He said while looking at the great response from in and outside the country to the dams fund, it could be hoped that the work on those projects could be launched even before the schedule.

Apprising the delegation about the practical steps for construction of dams, the prime minister said he would perform ground breaking of Mohmand Dam very soon that had been facing delay for last several years.

Senator Faisal Javed told the prime minister that so far the fundraisers had been held in Brussels, Austria, France, Denmark, Norway, Greece, Seattle, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington DC and Arizona.

He said the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s efforts were being highly applauded by the Pakistani expatriates for dams fund.

Senator Javed said fundraisers would soon be held in other countries wherein the Pakistani expatriates would donate more money for the cause.