BEIJING-Chinese researchers have developed a new surface treatment method for titanium alloy to improve the biocompatibility of titanium material used for dental or orthopedic implants.

Titanium is one of the most widely used materials for medical implants but it has poor bioactivity. It is imperative to increase its biocompatibility so titanium-based implants can better connect with bone tissues.

Researchers from Anhui University of Science and Technology have used surface mechanical attrition treatment to modify the surface of titanium. In vitro, experimental results showed the modified surface layer can significantly enhance the response of osteoblasts and greatly improv the biocompatibility of titanium.

The research provides a promising means of surface modification for future medical titanium-based implants. The research was published in the journal Materials Science and Engineering.