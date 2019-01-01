Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Minster for Board of Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa Monday said provincial government led by Chief Minister Balochistan was utilizing all available resources to ensure development and prosperity of province.

Speaking to local journalists at Goth Mir Manzoor Khan Khosa area, he said the present regime is struggling to improve functional of all departments for addressing all legal related issues of public in their respective areas. He said efforts was also underway to remove flaws of revenue department and records of revenue would be computerised to help public regarding allotment of revenue in proper way in province which was prolong demand of people in respective areas.

Replying a questioned, he said Blaochistan government was stable and in strong position under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan, adding, there was no difference among leaders of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Saleem Khosa said Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan changed portfolio of ministers for welfare of masses, adding that all ministers and advisers were busy in serving public to ensure good governance in the area.

The vision of present provincial government is peaceful and prosperous Balochistan, for which practical steps were being taken to fulfill the dream of development and prosperity at core of equality bases in entire province, he said. The Minister said country of any province would come to the track of progress when their public representatives and rulers would be sincere with people.