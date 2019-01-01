Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was entering the new YEAR with the renewed resolution to curb corruption, nepotism and injustice. Addressing delegations from different walks of life at the Governor’s House here on the eve of new year here Monday, he said the process of accountability would be ensured with complete transparency while mass contact campaign program would be reinvigorated.

Punjab Governor said it is the time to spend people’s money on them adding that far flung and backward areas of the province would be given same facilities as that of big cities like Lahore. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already announced that his government’s Manifesto revolves around service to the masses and close contact with the people. Governor said the country had set out in the right direction under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that the country was making progress and considerable decrease in dearness had been achieved.

Ch Sarwar said the government was working to restore economy and put it back on the right path through comprehensive economic strategies adding that decades-long problems could not be resolved within few months into power. He said the government was devising business friendly economic policies for local and foreign investors adding that One Windows System had been initiated for the foreign investors.