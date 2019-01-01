State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed the authorized dealers to effect advance payments up to USD 10,000/- per invoice on behalf of importers cum exporters for import of raw materials, accessories and spares.
Earlier, SBP had restricted the advance payment facility in July 2018 which was previously allowed to importers through Authorized Dealers.
However, on the intervention of the chamber of commerce and industry, trade associations and the ministry of commerce it has been decided to relax this ban to the extent of exporter who have to import accessories, raw material and