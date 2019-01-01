Share:

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to submit their reports on assets owned by Pakistanis in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a case pertaining to properties of Pakistanis abroad.

The FBR chairman informed the bench that a total of 775 people furnished affidavits with regard to their properties abroad, adding that 60 cases involving more properties have been identified which would likely yield more money in taxes.

He requested the judges to grant some time to submit a comprehensive report in this regard.

Counsel of an accused informed the bench that his client had paid a penalty of Rs60 million for owing assets abroad.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan also questioned the FBR chief about progress on 21 model cases.

During the hearing, chief justice remarked that an impression was given pertaining to Rs3,000 billion to be collected on properties owned by Pakistanis in Dubai.

The FBR chairman also informed the court that more than Rs160 million had been received in taxes on such properties while Rs140 million more are estimated to be generated.

When asked if Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has paid a penalty on her assets abroad, he said she has been given time until Jan 13. “She has to pay Rs290 million as a penalty.”