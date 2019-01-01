Share:

PESHAWAR - The two-day thrilling Snow Cross Jeep Rally concluded at the snow-capped mountains of scenic Naran Valley on Monday.

The Frontier 4x4 Club, Mansehra district government, Mountain Dew and Pak Wheels had jointly organised the event to provide the people with an opportunity of entertainment and adventure tourism. Mansehra Deputy Commissioner Ziaul Haq was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. Frontier 4x4 Club President Babar Khan and others were also present at the ceremony.

Over 50 jeeps from across the country participated in the spectacular race. The racers had arrived in Naran on December 29 where a three kilometre long snow track had been made for the rally. In category A, Nasir Khan won the race after he covered the three kilometre snow track in 3:35 minutes, while Khalid Khan and Rahat Khan stood second and third, respectively.

Similarly in category B, Ali Bangash covered the track in 4:21 minutes and clinched first position. Daud Shah stood second with 4:31 minutes while Mansoor Orakzai grabbed third position with 4:32 minutes time. Dr Samad got first position after he covered the snow track in 4:21 minutes, while Nauman Akram clinched second slot in 4:30 minutes and Behroz Khanzada stood third with 4:35 minutes in category C.

In category D, Ahmad Shah clinched first position as he covered the track in 4:01 minutes. Iftikhar Zarin stood second with 4:26 minutes and Sohail Khan grabbed third position with 4:30 minutes. The chief guest later gave away shields and prizes to the winners. The rally was meant to provide a platform to the young and budding enthusiasts in the country who want to have a terrain similar to those found in the European region.