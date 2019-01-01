Share:

I would like to describe a strong problem going on in Makran which is creating more chances of honour killings and snatching the rights of poor students.

Recently, in University of Turbat (UoT) an entry test was conducted for the selection of qualified students, but instead of taking qualified students, some of the recommended students were selected. It looks injustice with a student which can compel him/her to commit suicide who prepared very well for this test. Before in other educational institutions these kind of acts happened. Besides this, overall Pakistan tour was about to be for only the regular students of Atta Shad Degree College Turbat, but in this tour list, some of the names were included who have not seen the college ones. Everywhere in Balochistan, poor students are going backward because of the recommendations of teachers, lecturers and professors. It is my humbly request to the government of Balochistan that this process should be end as soon as possible and in order to save lives of poor students.

ADNAN MAQSOOD,

Makran, December 20.