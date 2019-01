Share:

GUJRANWALA - A man accused in the murder case of PML-N MPA Shamshad Khan died in Central Jail here the other night. According to jail officials, the accused Nadeem Asghar had been sick for some time. Last night, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to hospital but he passed away soon afterwards. A resident of Kasur, Asghar was named as one of the suspects in the killing of Shamshad Khan, a member of the Punjab of the PML-N.