The police have arrested a suspect of rape and killer of eight-year-girl, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been traced after conducting DNA test.

According to details, Manahil 08, grade student of a private school, went missing on Thursday afternoon. Later, her body was found from an open grave at a graveyard near Khesghi Road. The deceased body carried injury marks on different parts, including her head.

The autopsy of deceased was conducted at DHQ Hospital Nowshera and Medical Superintendent Dr Fazl Qadir had told that the deceased was raped and sodomized before being killed.

He said the body carried torture marks, adding apparently her head was hit with a big stone to wipe her out.

The police traced the suspect through DNA test and arrested him during a raid. Police registered the case against the detainee and started the investigation.