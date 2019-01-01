Share:

Health condition of a prominent Pakistani religious scholar, preacher and public speaker Tariq Jameel, who suffered a heart attack on Tuesday, has improved after being treated at a private hospital in Johar Town area of Lahore.

Under the doctors’ instructions, his angiography is expected to be performed later. The eloguent speaker has promoted peace, harmony and tolerance in the society, and urged the general public to respect each other’s contradictory views on religion.

Hailing from Tulamba area near Mian Channu in Khanewal district of Punjab, Jameel was listed as a popular speaker in the 2013/2014 edition of the book The Muslim 500. He received his Islamic education from Jamia Arabia in Raiwind.