Good news for Pakistan, British Airways has now announced the flight operations again after a very long period of 10 years. This is a good time during which BA is back and Pakistan should give all support as this would help our economic system as well. British Airways will resume flights to Pakistan from June 2019. It will also create good relationships between UK and Pakistan. However, BA flights would be landing at Benazir International, Islamabad and takeoff from there as well. I think BA should also start flights operation from Lahore because from Lahore many people travel to UK. It means people of Lahore would have to go to Islamabad airport to take for BA flight, I think BA should concern that they come to Lahore as soon as possible. I hope government will call others international airlines to start the flight operations from Pakistan. Many government officials appreciated this step taken by BA. I hope, our country will success and we will work for the betterment of our country. Pakistan is a safe country..!!!

ABDUL WADOOD,

Lahore, December 20.