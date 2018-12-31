Share:

Rawalpindi-Regional Transport Authority on Monday warned the transporters to avoid overcharging the commuters else strict action would be taken against the rules violators.

Secretary RTA Khalid Yameen Satti said that stern action would be taken against the transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers. The staffers concerned have been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in public transport. Checking will be carried out randomly at different places, he added.

The transporters, especially after suspension of gas supply to CNG stations, started charging exorbitant fares on some routes, he said.

Action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and excess fares would be returned to the passengers.

To a question, he said that a meeting was arranged in this regard and the transporters were directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

He said that special squads had been formed to conduct raids for checking overcharging and overloading to facilitate the commuters.