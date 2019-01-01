Share:

KHANEWAL - Two passengers died and five others sustained injuries in collision between a truck and van here near Pervaizwala on Khanewal-Jahanian Road, the police said.

According to Rescue 1122 and police officials, the accident occurred due to dense fog. The accident occurred when a speeding truck (GET-9575) collided with a passengers van near Pervaizwala on Khanewal Jahanian Road. Resultantly two passengers identified as Muhammad Ali, son of Shah Muhammad, 60, and Tanveer, son of Altaf, 20, died on the spot while five others including Javeria, daughter of Zafar Iqbal; Yousaf Rafiq, son of Muhammad Rafiq; Hamayun Saeed, son of Muhammad Saeed; Laiba Bibi, daughter of Aslam and Ayesha, daughter of Zahoor Faisal sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted all the injured persons and dead bodies to THQ Hospital Jahanian. The Jahanian Police have launched investigation into the accident.