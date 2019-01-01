Share:

Pakistan will continue to extend all out support for the right of self determination of the people Kashmir. UN report on Kashmir is our success.

This was stated by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in “Meet the Press”.

The Minister said the government is pursuing a proactive policy for the resolution of this lingering dispute. The Minister urged the international community to play its role for realization of the right of self determination of Kashmiris.

He said there are many complications in Gilgit Baltistan Order, for giving rights to the peoples of GB a committee has been constituted, rights being given to GB peoples after 70 years.