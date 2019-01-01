Pakistan will continue to extend all out support for the right of
This was stated by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in “Meet the Press”.
The Minister said the government is pursuing a proactive policy for the resolution of this lingering dispute. The Minister urged the international community to play its role for
He said there are many complications in Gilgit Baltistan Order, for giving rights to the peoples of GB a committee has been constituted, rights being given to GB peoples after 70 years.
Answering a question, he said that Chairman Kashmir Committee is not deserving for the portfolio, he cannot tackle the issue like Kashmir. Ali Ameen said that Rs4bn released to Azad Kashmir government, as due to Neelum