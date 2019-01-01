Share:

OKARA - On the refusal of a proposal, a man along with his seven armed accomplices, abducted the girl, shot dead her brother and injured her mother.

In Qutab Purah village near Mandi Ahmedabad, a gipsy family member Saleem had been engaged to Shazia from a relative family. But some days back, the father of Shazia refused to marry her daughter with Saleem. Upon this, Saleem along with his seven unidentified accomplices rushed to Shazia’s father abode and abducted Shazia. Her brother Kashif and Mother Baggi resisted, but the accused opened fire on them. Kashif died on the spot while her mother was shifted to a local hospital.

MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH

A pedestrian was crushed to death by a mini truck near village 20/2L. Abdul Latif of village 7/4L was on his way to village 20/2L when a truck crushed him to death. Renala City police registered a case.

FOUR BOOKED FOR CHILD LABOUR

The police booked four persons for violating Child Labour Act. The officials of Labour Department headed by inspector Zaheer Ahmed visited different areas of the city and found different workshops and other shops.

They found minors including Arslan (12), Faisal (12), Yousaf (13), and Ghulam Nabi (13) working at different shops.

B-Division police on the report of labour inspector registered cases against the employers under section 11 of PMREO 2016.