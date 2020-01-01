Share:

KARACHI - On the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, a Road Checking Campaign is going on across the province against tax defaulting vehicles. According to details since 23rd December, so far, a total of 14,223 vehicles have been checked. 3154 vehicles in Karachi, 3752 in Hyderabad, 1950 in Sukkur, 2890 in Larkana, 1325 in Mirpurkhas and 749 in Shaheed Benazirabad were checked. So far 156 vehicles have been seized during the road checking campaign and documents of 970 vehicles have also been seized. During the road vehicle checking campaign, a total of Rs. Rs 434500 from Karachi, Rs 2429534 from Hyderabad, Rs 1350972 from Sukkur, Rs 2531680 from Larkana and Rs 1751393 from Shaheed Benazirabad were collected in term of taxes and fines. Meanwhile, Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, in his statement issued here on Tuesday, thanked the general public for their cooperation in vehicle road checking campaign, adding that the campaign against tax defaulters will going on till 2nd January. He advised the owners of tax defaulting vehicles that they must deposit their taxes immediately. He has also praised the role of traffic police during campaign, which was very important and commendable, he concluded.