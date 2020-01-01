Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared 2020 as the year for the public relief, the Prime Minister said in the upcoming year, the government would strive to further bring stability in the economic system so that its fruits could be reaped by the common man, thus bringing betterment in their lives.

He asked the legislators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and allied parties to fully focus on highlighting the issues of public interest and their resolution through legislation during the year 2020.

He was talking to members of Senate belonging to the PTI and its allied parties, who called on him in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said the cancer of corruption has hollowed the country's economy and its elimination is the basic component of the manifesto of PTI government.

He also renewed his pledge to bring the corrupt elements to book with continuation of efforts against the evil.

During the meeting, the overall situation in the country, government-led reforms, relevant legislation over the public issues and strategy for carrying the benefits of government's achievements to the public were discussed in detail.