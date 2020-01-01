Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday has said that the New Year 2020 will be the year of development, economic stability and public welfare for the people of the country.

In a tweet, the special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country’s economy in the right direction with difficult and bold decisions and now the desires and wishes of the nation will soon come true under his leadership.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the results of positive policies of the government will reach to the common man in near future.

She prayed that the New Year may bring peace and stability for the people of Pakistan and entire world.

Earlier, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said people have given Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) mandate and it will solve public problems in collaboration with its allies.

She said political opponents of the government are in search of back door after failing before the people as well as in politics, and are trying to break in politically.