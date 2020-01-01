Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora community has been playing a highly positive role in building awareness on the Kashmir dispute in their respective countries of adoption. He was talking to a delegation of Pak-Kashmiri Diaspora community led by Chairman Empire Trading Corporation & Group of Companies Naeem Malik Prince who called on him in Jammu & Kashmir House, AJK Presidential secretariat said in a statement issued here.

The AJK president said that the role played by the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates particularly those settled in the United States and the Europe following August 5 actions of the Indian government regarding occupied Kashmir, is highly appreciable. “The anti-India protest rally in New York on the occasion of the UN General Assembly session on September 27, was the biggest of the history of Manhattan, which was participated by the Pakistani and the Kashmiri expatriates from the United States, Canada, Europe and other parts of the world,” he added. Sardar Masood Khan said that more than 30,000 Pakistani and the Kashmiri expatriates had reached New York on their own expense, while the entire expenditure of the participants of the rally held in Houston in support of Narendra Modi, were provided by the Indian government.

The AJK president said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that Kashmiri and the Pakistani expatriates in the United States, Canada, UK, and other Western countries are financially stable and have political influence there. Many of them have been representing their community in the US, UK and the European parliaments, and they also have contacts with the decision-making institutions of these countries. Members of the delegation including Naeem Malik, Sardar Zarif, and Nadeem Khokhar while apprising the AJK president of their activities related to Kashmir, said that the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates stand by their brethren in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in this hour of distress.

The people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are not alone in their just struggle, they added. The members of the delegation further stated that the Pakistani and the Kashmiri community were considering to launch a global campaign on the pattern of Vietnam so as to apprise the international community of the real perspective of the Kashmir conflict and the dangers the long outstanding issue has posed to peace across the global including this region.