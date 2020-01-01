Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday is chairing emergency meeting of Federal Cabinet in Islamabad to discuss strategies that will be adopted in 2020.

According to details, the premier has directed all the members of the cabinet to ensure their presence in the meeting for smooth talk on the national and international matters.

Sources told that PM Imran is likely to approve amendment in Army Act for the extension of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s (COAS) service tenure.

He is also scheduled to inform the participants about the targets set to be achieved in 2020.

The previous meeting had reviewed 9-point agenda including matters pertaining to new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance and legal issues of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) .

The meeting had deferred the bill for the National College of Arts (NCA) while the CEO of the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) was approved.

The meeting also accepted issuance of the State Bank’s financial statement for fiscal year 2018, the extradition of the Norwegian citizen, request of the Ministry of Interior to hand over Sohail Ahmed to the UK and the appointment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) CEO.