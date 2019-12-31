Share:

EXETER-Former Vice President Joe Biden entertained the idea of choosing a Republican as a 2020 running mate as he campaigned Monday — though he conceded he didn’t have anyone specific in mind.

A voter told Biden during an event Monday afternoon in Exeter, New Hampshire, that her son had wondered if the Democratic presidential contender would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate. “The answer is, I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Biden said as the crowd laughed.

Biden went on to say there are “some really decent Republicans that are out there still,” before adding that “they’ve got to step up.”At the start of Monday’s event, Biden reminded voters his goal is to unite the country.

“I refuse to accept the proposition that we’ll be in a state of perpetual war with Republicans, because you can’t govern the country if that’s the case,” Biden said. “We are a democracy, and our democracy depends upon consensus. We have to be able to pull the country together.”

Biden is sometimes asked about possible running mates by voters on the campaign trail. During his answer Monday he noted that it was presumptuous to talk about the idea at this point in the campaign.

If he becomes the Democratic nominee, Biden said, he’d want to pick someone “simpatico” with him and his priorities, telling voters there are “a lot of qualified women,” and “a lot of qualified African Americans.”

“There’s a plethora of really qualified people,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, many of the Democratic candidates looking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020 are spending the last day of 2019 ringing in the new year with would-be supporters. Elizabeth Warren, a former Harvard law professor, is marking her anniversary of forming a presidential exploratory committee with a speech at Boston’s Old South Meeting House, a Congregational church famous for being the organizing point for the Boston Tea Party in 1773. Warren’s Tuesday speech highlights how she’d stamp out government corruption.

“It is normally a moment for optimism,” Warren plans to say of the coming new year, according to excerpts released by her campaign. “But let’s face it: this year in America has been anything but normal.”

She will decry the “chaos and ugliness of the past three years” under Trump but also swipe at other Democrats seeking the White House who argue that her support for a “wealth tax,” universal health care and proposals to overhaul the political and economic system are too radical for many moderate and swing voters in a general election.

“The billionaires, the corporate executives and their favorite presidential candidates have one clear goal: to convince you that everything you imagine is impossible,” Warren will say. “To convince you that reform is hopeless. To convince you that because no one can be pure, it’s pointless to try to make anything better.”

That last bit refers to a squabble between Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. Warren has slammed the mayor for relying too heavily on closed-door fundraisers with big donors, while Buttigieg has noted that Warren held similar gatherings for years as a senator. Warren counters that she’s evolved.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, another liberal voice in the race, is holding a year-end news conference followed by an evening “Big New Year’s Bash” featuring what the campaign describes as “Prince’s longtime backing band” in Des Moines, the capital of Iowa, which holds its lead-off caucuses on Feb. 3. Also campaigning in Iowa is New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who has a pair of house parties on Tuesday afternoon.

Businessman Andrew Yang has invited supporters to mark midnight at a late-night party in New Hampshire, which is set to hold the first primary, on Feb. 11. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is doing an afternoon town hall in New Hampshire, while Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet also is campaigning in the state. The crush of events reflects how little time there is to spare before voting begins. Even though campaigning ground to a near halt for Christmas Eve and Christmas, candidates are betting voters will be more amenable to their messages on the final day of the year.