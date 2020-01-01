Share:

LAHORE - At a time when the country needs highest level of stability to be able to deal with multiple problems facing it, the PPP chairman has come up with an idea which, if materialised, will cause much destabilisation, something that will please only the enemy - India.

The idea, which may be categorised as a political mischief, is a “bait” offered to the MQM-P that it leave the PTI-led coalition and take as many ministries in the Sindh cabinet (two) as it has at the centre.

Whether the bait is accepted or not will be clear in the days ahead; but ostensibly, it is most ill-timed, lacking any positive intentions.

The PPP chairman, a political novice whose only qualification for this post is that he belongs to a family that has ruled the country, appears unaware of the dangerous situation the country is passing through.

“Bring down, bring down...bring Imran’s government down and save Karachi,” the charismatic and eloquent PPP chief has been quoted as saying at a ceremony in Karachi.

Amid loud cheering from the audience, he said: “We will support you one hundred percent. For the sake of the people of Karachi, we are ready to provide an equal number of ministries [in Sindh] to the MQM but the [only] condition is that it sends Imran packing.”

Efforts to destabilise govt to be a great disservice

As things stand, the PTI does not enjoy a simple majority in the 342-strong National Assembly. For attaining the required number — 172 — for government formation it had to take the MQM-P and some other parties on board in the coalition.

The PTI has 156 MNAs, seven of the MQM-P, five each of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and the Balochistan Awami Party, four of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal, three of the Grand Democratic Alliance and one each of Sheikh Rashid’s Awami Muslim League and Jamhoori Watan Party.

The total strength of the PTI-led coalition in the lower house is 182, only ten more than the required strength.

If the MQM-P decides to accept the PPP chairman’s offer, the PTI government will not fall, but its razor thin majority will make the setup more vulnerable.

And if a few more legislators part ways with the PTI for whatever reasons (the possibility of which cannot be ruled out because of our culture) the incumbent government will lose majority and will be left with no option but to step down.

This will trigger a new game of chairs in the country. Can the country afford this at a time when there is a serious threat from the enemy India because of the worsening situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir? The prime minister and some other ministers have repeatedly hinted at the possibility of India going for some misadventure to divert world attention from the Occupied Kashmir situation. There are also reports that a clash between two nuclear powers will be very dangerous for the entire region and that the world should take all possible steps to avert such a situation.

Needless to recall that Pakistan’s economy is already in a very bad shape as a result of which the government has to raise gas, petrol and electricity prices every now and then to generate more resources. There is little hope of the present government being able to give relief to the common man, notwithstanding its tall claims.

On the other hand Kashmiris have pinned all their hopes on Pakistan, although in the prevailing situation, despite its best efforts, it is not in a position to play an effective role to mitigate their sufferings. The OIC has already proved itself an impotent body which has done nothing for the Kashmiri people.

In such a situation destabilisation of the present setup will be nothing but a great disservice.

The PPP chairman should better spare some time to discuss as to why his party has lost popular support over the years and has squeezed itself to a single province - Sindh. The chance it got to come to power as a result of the 2008 elections was because of the sympathy vote it got after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto. What will it market the next time?

Many people think that the PPP stands no future if the chairman did not take effective measures to raise its popularity graph in all provinces. It will have to work hard even to maintain its hold on Sindh after the PTI’s efforts to reach the common man there. (That the PPP government, in power for the last 11 years, has failed to solve people’s problems is what many TV channels have pointed out in their reports). This should be a matter of great concern for the PPP leadership.

The PPP chairman should also think of voluntarily playing a role at the international level to muster support for the Kashmir issue. This front needs an urgent attention. Efforts to dislodge the PTI government should be delayed for some better days. (By dissuading the MQM-P from the PTI-led coalition the PPP will be providing the PTI with a justification to oust the Sindh government by enticing disgruntled PPP MPAs).