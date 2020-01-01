e-Paper
Friday | January 03, 2020
Latest
11:05 PM | January 02, 2020
PSL 2020 series begin from February 20
10:38 PM | January 02, 2020
Prime Minister-elect in Tunisia announces government formation
10:06 PM | January 02, 2020
'Messiah' mania on Netflix grips audience throughout global media platforms
9:31 PM | January 02, 2020
Turkish parliament approves sending troops to Libya
9:25 PM | January 02, 2020
Hilary Clinton appointed Chancellor of Belfast university
9:14 PM | January 02, 2020
Foreign exchange strengthens as reserves jump $582m to $11.5b: SBP report
8:02 PM | January 02, 2020
Three-storey building collapse in Sukkur leaves one dead, dozen wounded
7:05 PM | January 02, 2020
HBL awarded license to be first Pakistani bank to open in Beijing
6:41 PM | January 02, 2020
Fuel shortages impairs tourist evacuation in Australia bushfire zone
6:14 PM | January 02, 2020
6 killed as bus falls in gorge in Indian-occupied Kashmir
5:53 PM | January 02, 2020
Turkish parliament set to vote for sending troops to Libya
5:00 PM | January 02, 2020
Pakistan, Iran join hands for anti-terrorism measures
4:14 PM | January 02, 2020
Met office predicts light rain in Karachi this week
3:27 PM | January 02, 2020
Anti-Islamic slogan found painted in London near mosque
3:13 PM | January 02, 2020
Taiwan’s military chief killed in helicopter crash
2:59 PM | January 02, 2020
Hassan Niazi granted interim bail
2:59 PM | January 02, 2020
Hafeez Shaikh directs FBR to strive for broadening tax base
2:19 PM | January 02, 2020
16 killed, 5 wounded in prison riots in Mexico
1:38 PM | January 02, 2020
Indonesia: Heavy rainfalls hit Jakarta, 19 killed
1:35 PM | January 02, 2020
Govt to seek Opposition's support in Army Act amendment bill
Top Stories
3:35 PM | January 01, 2020
Govt willing to work with Sindh, funds issued for Karachi: Asad Umar
9:55 AM | January 01, 2020
PM Khan terms new year as 'year for public relief'
2:36 PM | December 31, 2019
SC directs to verify PIA employees' degrees
12:11 PM | December 31, 2019
PM Khan's upcoming visit to Davos to cost $68,000 only
