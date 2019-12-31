Share:

WENCHANG - China launched the third Long March-5, the largest carrier rocket of the country, from Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China’s Hainan Province on Friday evening.The rocket, coded as Long March-5 Y3, blasted off from the coastal launch center at 8:45 p.m. (Beijing time), carrying the Shijian-20 technological experiment satellite weighing over eight tonnes, the heaviest and most advanced communications satellite of the country. About 2,220 seconds later, the satellite was sent into its planned orbit. Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), declared the launch a success. The success of the flight lays the foundation for a series of future space projects for the country including exploring Mars, returning moon samples and constructing its own space station, Wu said. The Shijian-20 satellite will be used to test the key technologies of the DFH-5 platform, China’s new-generation large satellite platform, and offer communication and broadcasting service, Wu said. The Long March-5 is a large, two-stage rocket, capable of carrying a payload of 25 tonnes, equivalent to the weight of 16 cars, to low Earth orbit, 14 tonnes to geostationary transfer orbit, eight tonnes to Earth-Moon transfer orbit, or five tonnes to Earth-Mars transfer orbit, over twice the capacity of the current main Long March series rockets. Combined with an upper stage, the rocket is capable of sending probes to explore Jupiter and other planets in the solar system, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

Divorce drama “Marriage Story” to land in Chinese theaters

BEIJING - “Marriage Story,” a critically acclaimed American comedy drama that portrays both sides of a messy divorce, is set to land in Chinese theaters, of which the date is yet to be announced, the film’s official Weibo account said. Written and Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach, the film is an incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together. “Marriage Story” is nominated in six categories for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, the divorce drama had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29, 2019 and boasts a score of 8.7 out of 10 on Chinese film review platform Douban based on more than 68,000 reviews.