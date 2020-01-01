Share:

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on New Year’s Eve and said that Pakistan will be economically stable, peaceful and stronger in 2020.

In a message, he said 2020 will herald a prosperous future and would lay the foundation of a developed and peaceful Pakistan. We will have to calculate our successes and failures while welcoming the New Year, he added. The foundation of durable development was laid in 2019 and this journey will be accelerated in 2020. He said that no stone has been left unturned in public service despite criticism for the sake of criticism. “We spoke less and worked more while opposition remained busy in raising hollow slogans, he said. 2020 is a year of completing promises made with the people. The New Year will bring real change and people will feel a positive transition in their lives,” he added. The government will continue working for making Pakistan a welfare state. We pray that 2020 may prove a year of peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Pakistan, concluded the chief minister.