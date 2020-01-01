Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Cold wave intensified in interior Sindh forcing the people to remain indoor while business activities lying suspended for last some days. Districts Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, and Sanghar were under severe cold wave as inhabitants facing great hardships to survive in present critical condition. Hundreds of people including women and children were severally affected with different diseases including fever, tough flew, headache, chest infection and cough. Affected citizens said that due to climate change coldness intensified as result we were feeling colder than the last year’s. Owing to coldness people particularly villagers were avoiding to come to cities and towns for buying purposes as result in markets and bazaars shops were opened without rush of people.