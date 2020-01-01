Share:

Light rain/thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountains) is expected at isolated places in Northwest Balochistan, upper hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, during the next twelve hours, reports Radio Pakistan.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country while very cold in upper areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning:

Islamabad and Lahore two degree centigrade, Karachi nine, Peshawar three, Muzaffarabad one, Quetta minus two, Murree and Gilgit minus one degree centigrade.