Rawalpindi-The drug mafia has succeeded in penetrating into most colleges and educational institutions in the city and the provincial police chief has devised a comprehensive strategy to curb the menace of narcotics and its mafia.

Similarly, police will take stern action against those involved in display of arms and ammunition, forming up gangs of goons and grabbing lands of people.

“I have come here with a mission to curb the crime and to create a sense of security among the citizens,” said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik at a presser held in his office on Tuesday.

He said he has also devised a special plan for bringing a decrease in street crime in the region. He stated that he has been holding meetings with the Ulemas and members of peace committees in order to convince to solve minor issues by holding “Panchayat” in their respective areas. The RPO said he is very well aware of the maladies of crime victims they are facing in the police stations while reporting occurrence of crime or any mishap with them. “I am making efforts to ensure justice to people in the police stations while discouraging the practice of running between offices of CPO and RPO,” Tajik stated.

However, the RPO pointed out big lacunas in legal system of Pakistan demanding a change in it. “We are practicing legal system formed in 19th century while facing challenges of 21st century,” he said.

He asserted that a considerable change would be brought in investigation system of police so that registration of bogus cases could be thwarted.

“Those involved in filing fake cases against others should be punished as per law,” RPO Sohail Habib Tajik said.

He said the government and police are going to introduce safe city project in the division. In the first phase, the safe city projects will be introduced in Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi to keep a vigil on the heinous criminals,” he informed.

The RPO maintained that he had registered about 3,000 cases on charges of theft, house robbery, dacoity, car and motorcycle theft and street crimes, which were pending in police stations due to unknown reasons. He warned that strict action would be taken against those officers who kept pending these cases during their stay in offices.

He said that he believes in good relations between public and police and doors of his office are open for complainants round-the-clock.

On a query, the RPO replied he had transferred more than 400 cops deputed on VIP duties and posted them in police stations to meet the shortage of manpower.

“I am trying to overwhelm the hardcore criminals in the region in order to change perception of people about me,” he said in response to another query.