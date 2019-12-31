Share:

KARACHI: Hubco CEO Khalid Mansoor is receiving Top Companies Award conferred by PSX from PM.

Realme 5s is now available nationwide

LAHORE - Realme Pakistan’s recently launched budget smartphone realme 5s is now available all over Pakistan at an exciting Price of Rs 29,999. The realme 5s was launched in last week in a star studded launch event in Lahore; its key highlights include a 6.5-inch HD+ display with minidrop-style notch, a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 AIE, and a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor. Realme 5s in available in one memory variant, with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory that costs Rs 29,999. This new model is essentially the same as the realme 5 but with an upgraded primary sensor in the quad-camera setup. The 12-megapixel primary sensor has been swapped out for a 48-megapixel one, giving the new realme 5s considerable advantage. It’s a mid-range handset and it sits sort of right in the realme 5 and realme 5 Pro sector of the market.

Arif Habib bags PSX Top Companies Award

LAHORE - Arif Habib Limited (AHL), one of Pakistan’s leading and largest Brokerage and Investment Banking Firms, has been recognised amongst the Top 25 Companies by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Upfront, the smartphone features a large 6.5? display, it has got a 720p resolution of 1600×720 pixels. That being said, at its heart, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, and it also has a large 5,000 mAh battery keeping the lights on and it ships with a 10W power charger.

Realme 5s will sport a diamond cut back panel design, a quad rear camera setup at the back. Realme 5s features a quad camera at the back that revolves around its 48MP f/1.8 aperture wide angle main camera. Alongside this high resolution camera, you’ve got an 8MP f/2.2 aperture ultra wide camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

R upward trajectory in Pakistan has been phenomenal since the brand’s entry last year, realme has been aggressive in its approach, launching successful budget to mid-range smartphones with an attractive spec sheet and affordable pricing. Realme has made a name for itself by selling smartphones with powerful hardware at prices aggressive enough to go up against its competitors. Pakistani youth’s favored smartphone brand realme has quickly snatched market share from existing players and is fast becoming one of the most sought after brands. Since its entry into the Pakistani market less than 12 months ago, realme, has already launched 9 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their latest additions in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.

Haleeb Foods is a law-abiding enterprise

KARACHI - Haleeb Foods is a law-abiding enterprise, ensuring strict compliance to all applicable rules and regulations. Recently, an opportunist organization named - The Brand Foundation has falsely alleged Haleeb Foods for violating the licensing rights of using the ‘Brand of the Year’ logo. Since it is an unprecedented and fraudulent accusation, Haleeb Foods intends to respond strongly against this unlawful challenge by taking legal actions against the “The Brand Foundation”. Haleeb Foods hereby reiterates that: Haleeb Foods has not used any of the logo from brand foundation. The “Brand of the Year” logo is a registered trademark of World Branding Forum CIC. As a winner and participant of the “World Branding Awards”, Haleeb Foods has been granted the rights and license to use these trademark and logos. Thus, the logos; “World Branding Awards” and “Brand of the Year”, are being used on Haleeb Foods’ materials in Pakistan, strictly in accordance with the relevant laws and guidelines.

Daraz aims to enhance customer experience

LAHORE - In the outgoing year, Daraz built a robust ecommerce logistics infrastructure, educated and empowered more than 30,000 sellers and gave customers access to a catalogue of 10 million products. After a year of unprecedented technological innovation and growth, the platform is equipped to further enhance customer experience and scale express deliveries. In 2020, Daraz’ mission is to establish itself as an entertainment platform. In 2019, Daraz Express (DEX) - Pakistan’s first logistics company specifically designed for ecommerce operations - successfully increased the scale of its operations and established a stronger footprint across the country. Between January and November, DEX delivered 7.1 million packages.

With 1500 DEX Heros present in more than 20 cities, delivery time was reduced by 1-2 days. In 2020, Daraz’ priority is to scale express deliveries to fulfill customer orders within 24 hours. Express delivery is already available as part of Fulfilled by Daraz - a premium service complemented by Daraz’ 4 warehouses located in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad - and the aim for 2020 is to increase the number of products that fall within this category.

In addition to establishing a strong logistics infrastructure, Daraz built Daraz University, an online portal through which 30,000 new and existing sellers have been provided free-of-cost education on ecommerce operations. Extensive tutorials focus on product pricing, packaging and customer service to empower sellers and help them scale their online ventures. With the launch of the instant messaging feature, Daraz allowed sellers to engage in customer-initiated chats. In the coming year, by increasing focus on seller education, Daraz’ mission is to further enhance customer experience.

DarazMall - a premium service channel through which customers have access to authentic products from 440 leading national and international brands - is a strong focal point for Daraz in 2020. The platform is the pioneer of online shoppertainment in Pakistan and brought customers an engaging and interactive experience during mega campaigns such as 11.11 and 12.12 by harnessing access to the latest technology and utilizing features such as Shake Shake and in-app gamification. In 2020, Daraz’ mission is to further refine the art of shoppertainment and redefine itself as not just a digital shopping avenue but as an entertainment platform.

2019 was a year of tremendous technological innovation for Daraz. The company witnessed a 100% increase in the number of active users visiting the platform and a 140% increase is customers shopping on the platform. Orders grew by a monumental 200%. Today, more than 5 million customers visit Daraz every month - a substantial increase from 2 million last year. At the close of the year, Daraz stands in a position to redefine its goals and is confident that, in 2020, customer experience will be further enhanced, operations will be scaled and online shoppertainment will fundamentally alter the way customers interact with the platform. WIth the year coming to a close in a few days, Daraz is offering customers an opportunity to buy the products they need to kick-off their New Year’s resolutions with the New Year Sale.