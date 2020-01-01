Share:

ISLAMABAD-The crime rate declined in capital during 2019 due to effective policing measures, hard work of the personnel of the force, and unique initiatives for improvement in performance, claimed the local police on Tuesday.

They said Islamabad police obtained great achievements during the tenure of incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and succeeded to bring decline in crime rate during 2019. Owing to these efforts, Islamabad has been declared as 85th Safest City as per World Crime Index of 328 cities of the world. Its position, as per crime index, has been declared better than Amsterdam, Boston, Toronto and Oslo while United Nations also declared it as a family Station for its staff after 12 years.

The police said that murder cases declined up to 13 per cent in 2019 as compared to the previous year while cases of kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, snatching items and burglary decreased up to 50 per cent, 31 per cent, 13 per cent and 26 per cent respectively. During 2019, 19 blind murder cases were traced and 37 accused involved in these cases were apprehended. These cases mainly included murders of Major Laraib, ten-year old Farishta, Kamishka and Umer Rathor.

Meanwhile, 100 kidnapping cases of children were resolved and they were safely reunited with their families.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, special campaign was launched at educational institutions to create awareness among youth against menace of drug, while more recovery of narcotics was made in 2019 as compared to the last year by registering 286 additional cases of wine and drug selling.

Islamabad Police Chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan visited seven educational institutions including universities and colleges and addressed 8,000 students to raise awareness among them against use of narcotics, said a press release issued by Islamabad police.

In 2019, the police provided security to 4,615 national and foreign VVIPs and VIPs, which mainly included the visit of Saudi Crown Prince, British Royal Couple, Prime Minister of Malaysia, Vice President China, Ameer of Qatar, Queen of Netherland and Sri Lankan Cricket team.

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave approval for new induction in the force and 1,055 police officials and jawans were recruited in Islamabad police. These new recruitments resolved the pending issue of shortage of personnel in the force, while 500 policemen from rank of Constable to Inspectors and 17 Inspectors to the rank of DSPs were promoted. These all steps were lauded by each official and jawan and it encouraged them to work more devotedly for good image of the force.

A total of 6,000 personnel of Islamabad police participated in professional skill development courses conducted by national and foreign experts, while 174 policemen visited abroad as part of their capacity building. Likewise, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) endeavoured for safe road environment in the city, and road accidents declined up to 20 per cent in 2019 as compared to the corresponding period. The Islamabad Traffic Police issued fine tickets worth Rs236.68 million, while service was introduced to issue driving license in a single day. Rescue-15 received 1.2 million emergency calls during 2019, of which 62,000 related to police were promptly responded. The average response time remained six to seven minutes against these calls, police claimed.

Islamabad police set up Internal Accountability Unit and took disciplinary action against 686 police officials following complaints of citizens.

Similarly, Islamabad police also successfully handled sit-in of JUI-F in the capital and no untoward incident happened while smooth traffic flow was also ensured on the occasion. The efforts of Islamabad police to maintain peace and tranquility on this occasion were widely appreciated by the citizens.

Police spokesman said that Islamabad police earned great respect during 2019 owing to hard work of its personnel and journey towards success would continue in 2020, adding that every possible effort would be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, the press release concluded.