LAHORE - Diamond Paints, FG Polo Team and AOS Polo Team won the opening day matches of the Diamond Paints Polo Cup for the Champions Trophy 2020 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints beat Barry’s by 6-4½. From Diamond Allah, all the six goals were scored by high-flying Hissam Ali Hyder while from Barry’s, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Ernesto Trotz scored all the four goals but his heroics couldn’t help his side win the match.

In the second match of the day, FG Polo Team defeated Monnoo Polo by 7-6½. Tom Brodie emerged as hero of the day for FG Polo as he hammered a hat-trick while Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas banged in a brace and Abbas Mukhtar and Lt Col Omer Minhas hit one goal each. From Monnoo Polo, Amirreza Behboudi cracked a quartet while Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo contributed one but their efforts were futile in the end.

In the third and last match of the day, AOS Polo Team outpaced Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical by 9-4½. From the winning side, Kian Hall and Raja Samiullah played superb polo and contributed with a quartet each while Raja Jalal Arslan struck the remaining one. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmed Bilal Riaz contributed with a brace and Hamza Mawaz Khan hit one.