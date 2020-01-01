Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to replace Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Naeem Khan as the Establishment Division has moved a summary carrying three names to PM Office to appoint a new KP IGP. Well-placed sources told The Nation that on the direction of PM Office, the Establishment Division on Monday last had recommended three senior police officers including Muhammad Tahir, Sanaullah Abbasi and Muhammad Suleman.

They revealed that the PM Office had decided to replace the existing KP IGP on the request of some senior politicians and provincial ministers. On the other hand, Dr Naeem has good links in the bureaucracy and is considered close to Secretary to PM, Azam Khan, Secretary Establishment Division and Secretary Cabinet Division. They mentioned that usually the notification of Chief Secretary and IGP of any province is issued after few hours of sending summary but the PM Office has not yet passed any instruction on the issue. The federal government had posted Naeem Khan almost 11 months ago as IGP KP.

On the other hand, the federal government has appointed Major General (retd) Abid Hussain as member Federal Public Service Commission for a period of three years. Muhammad Zubair Tehseen, a BS-20 officer of Senate Secretariat, presently posted as Joint Secretary, Senate Secretariat, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh on deputation for a period of three years. Muhammad Asif, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Customs Service, presently posted as Secretary, FATF cell, Federal Baord of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Finanace Division, under Section 10 of Civil Servants Act, 1973.