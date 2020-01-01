Share:

LAHORE - Ibex Digital, Cymatics Technology and Novamed won their round matches of Corporate Challenge Cricket Cup 2019-20. In the first match played at Cricket Center, Novamed defeated Stewart by 10 runs. Novamed, batting first, scored 138 runs with Shan Mushtaq hitting unbeaten 38 while Ali Hussain grabbed 4 wickets. In reply, Stewart could score 127 with Saleem Haider making 35. Shan Mushtaq named man of the match. In the second match played at Cricket Center, Ibex Digital beat CGA by one run. Ibex scored 173 with Waqar Hassan smashing 92 while Qasim Malik and Sharf Ud Din getting two wickets each. In reply, CGA could score 172. Qasim Malik cracked 94 while Shah Nawaz Qureshi and Zohaib Ashraf took two wickets each. Waqar Hassan was declared player of the match. At Race Course Cricket Ground, Cymatics Technology thumped Jazz by 40 runs. Cymatics posted 173 with Saad Najam hitting 61 while Ijaz Baloch and Nasir Hamdani bagging two wickets each. In reply, Jazz were all out for 133 with Ijaz Baloch making 52. Ahsan Ali grabbed 4 wickets. Saad Najam was man of the match.