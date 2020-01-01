Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted 15 more days for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minalla conducted hearing of the three petitions filed by two lawmakers including Senator Mohammad Javed Abbasi and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema and a lawyer Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon and issued aforementioned directions.

During the hearing, Tahir Hussain, Secretary National Assembly, appeared before the court along with Abdul Latif Yousafzai Advisor National Assembly. They stated that the last meeting of the Parliamentary Committee could not be held because some Members were not able to attend due to inclement weather.

However, they told that considerable progress has been made and some more time is required by the Parliamentary Committee to finalize the recommendations.

Abdul Latif Yousafzai drew the attention of the court to rules made by the parliamentary committee which was constituted in 2011. He informed the court that the said rules are hampering the proceedings of the existing parliamentary committee.

Counsels for the petitioners affirmed that the existing parliamentary committee is at liberty to make rules to regulate its procedure.

The court further said that it is noted that the spirit of the constitutional provisions contemplates that recommendations would be made through consensus. This is an onerous duty of the leaders of the House and the Opposition.

Nonetheless, if it is not possible to make recommendations through consensus, then the Members of the Parliamentary Committee are expected to achieve the object described in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 by adopting democratic procedures and principles.

“This Court reiterates its confidence that the representatives of the people of Pakistan will not undermine the sanctity, authority and supremacy of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and that they will resolve the matter in conformity with the spirit of the constitutional provisions,” maintained Justice Athar.

Later, the court deferred the proceedings till January 15 in this matter for further proceedings.