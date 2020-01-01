Share:

ISLAMABAD - Japanese baseball coach arrived the country on Tuesday on the invitation of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) to train Pakistan baseball players. PFB Executive Director Haseeb Muhammad, Director Youth Baseball Pakistan Dr Shaheen Gulrez, international baseball player Tariq Nadeem and vice captain of Pakistan U-12 baseball team Qasim Hamid welcomed the Japanese coach at Benazir International Airport on late Monday night. Talking to The Nation, PFB President Syed Fakhr Ali Shah said that Japanese baseball coach Kazuya Yagi arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit. “I met with him at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Congress held in Japan in October, where we discussed about the development of baseball in Pakistan.” Japanese baseball coach visited Islamabad Baseball Academy where he was received by Islamabad Baseball Association (IBA) President Tahir Mahmood and Secretary Muhammad Ramadan. Japanese coach watched the players’ training sessions and also gave them useful tips on the game especially for pitchers. Kazuya Yagi, who trains young baseball players in Japan, expressed his interest in training young Pakistani players, for which he was invited by federation. The coach said that he is very happy to visit Pakistan. “This country has the baseball talent that needs regular training. During my visit here, it feel that Pakistan is a safe country for sports. Now I will visit the Yar Hussain Baseball Academy in Sawabi today (Wednesday).”