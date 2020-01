Share:

LOS ANGELES-Lady GaGa teased fans about extending her Las Vegas residency for another year. The 33-year-old singer began a two-year contract at The Park Theatre on the Las Vegas strip opening in December 2018 with dates until May 2020 but she has now hinted at a possible three-year run.

Seated at the piano during a recent performance, Lady Gaga remarked: ‘’I’ll be here for another year.’’

She then lifted two fingers to the crowd and added: ‘’Two, probably.’’

However, MGM Resorts International said the company had ‘’no comment at this time’’ about Gaga’s contract or her statement from the stage about the ‘Enigma’ residency.

The ‘Born This Way’ hitmaker previously hinted at a three-year residency last year, telling her fans: ‘’I’m sticking around here for two years, maybe three if I’m lucky.’’

The residency has not been without controversy, and earlier this year Lady Gaga was dropped off stage by a fan who picked her up during her performance.

In footage posted by concert-goers on Twitter, Gaga can be seen wrapping her legs around his waist before he took an accidental misstep and fell right off the side of the elevated platform.

The pair crashed hard as they dropped into the audience, with the Grammy award-winner hitting the floor with the man crashing right on top of her.

The shocked audience gasped and screamed as Gaga and the fan fell, but social media users were quick to praise the star for getting back up and delivering an exciting performance despite the tumble.