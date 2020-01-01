Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah extending New Year greetings to the people of Pakistan, particularly of the province has withdrawn ban on pillion riding in the city and directed administration and the police not to harass public and let them welcoming the New Year peacefully.

The home department had issued a notification to ban billion riding, carrying fire arms and aerial firing on New Year night. On the directives of the chief minister, the home department withdrew ban on pillion riding.

The administration and the police had blocked certain roads leading to Sea View with containers. The chief minister directed the administration to remove the containers and open the roads for smooth flow of traffic, however, he directed them to manage the traffic by declaring some one-way roads.

The chief minister directed the police not to harass anybody and let the people receive New Year with new hopes, peace of mind amid cheers and traditional ‘halagula’. However, Murad Ali Shah urged people of the city, particularly the youngsters not to behave irresponsibly under which law was forced to take its due course.

The chief minister also urged people to pray for prosperity of Pakistan, national unity and strengthening of democracy in the country. “Pakistan is a most beautiful country on the planet and we all have to make it like a paradise,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister presided over a meeting of Thar Coal & Energy Board here at CM House and vowed to facilitate investors in Thar. “Inshallah Thar will steer the country out of darkness of load-shedding,” he concluded.