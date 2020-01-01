Share:

LAhore - Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said the private sector is rendering valuable services in the education sector.

Speaking at the convocation of the University of South Asia, Elahi said a practical approach is essential for success in practical life after securing the degree. He said, “Pakistan is the identity of all of us. Do not compare Muslims of India and Pakistan. Now the Two-Nation Theory has got prominence once again in India. Pakistan is a lone nuclear state in the Muslim world and its atomic programme is much better and safer than India.”

He said the government should facilitate the private sector and remove the hurdles set up by Shehbaz Sharif everywhere during the last 10 years of the PML-N government. “We were setting up two international universities along the Sialkot motorway when I was the Punjab chief minister, but the PML-N government abolished those projects. As a result, these university projects were shifted to India. We started Rescue-1122 Service, which is now the best emergency service in the country,” he said.

Elahi said, “We should all love our country. What is happening in India is before everyone’s eyes. The Two-Nation Theory has now been vindicated. The Quaid-e-Azam and our elders had foreseen what Modi is now doing in India.”

University of South Asia Chairman Mehmood Sadiq and Vice-Chairman Mian Imran Masood also spoke. Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Iranian Consul General Reza Nazeri, Chaudhry Salim Baryaar, Prof Shafqat Ali Baig, Prof Rahat Hussain Bokhari, Prof Ehsan Malik, Prof Dr Fazal Elahi, Ms Uzma, Ms Hina Sadiq, Nauman Sadiq, Prof Akram Chaudhry and Prof Ayub Ghauri were among those present on the occasion.

Later, Elahi distributed medals and shields to graduates. On this occasion, Mehmood Sadiq presented an honorary shield to Elahi.

Talking to a delegation headed by member panel of chairman PA Mian Shafi Muhammad and Awaz Foundation chief Ziaur Rehman, the PA speaker said the government was striving for solving problems of people, elimination of illiteracy, backwardness and poverty and provision of health, education and other basic facilities.

He appreciated the services of Awaz Foundation in the field of education and reminded that stipends for promotion of girls education in south Punjab had also started during his tenure as CM.

Acknowledging services of Ch Parvez Elahi as CM, Ziaur Rehman said that till now no such second project could be started. The speaker also approved an MoU between Punjab Assembly and Awaz Foundation Pakistan under which legislators will be imparted training for awareness of policy and legislation for achieving targets of education, health and durable progress.