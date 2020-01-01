Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that Pakistan wanted unity among the Muslim-majority countries. Speaking to renowned Islamic scholar Syed Sadaqat Ali here, the FM said the government supported the religious scholars who were preaching Islam across the world. In this regard, he acknowledged Syed Sadaqat Ali’s services who had been promoting the cause of Islam in the whole world. Qureshi said solution to the challenges facing Muslim Ummah (nation) lied in unity ad joint efforts. The Minister said Pakistan gives high value to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. He said these decisions included writing of letter on the subject of Islamophobia to the UN Secretary General, contact with the concerned telecom companies for checking blasphemous material on social media, and appointment of UN special rapporteur. The Foreign Minister said the government was highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level and drawing the international community’s attention toward the atrocities being committed against innocent people of occupied Kashmir.