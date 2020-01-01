Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Tuesday revised the POL prices and increased the rates of petrol by Rs 2.61 per litre and High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs 2.25 per litre for the month of January, 2020.

As per the notification issued by the government, the entire increase by Ogra in all the petroleum products has been passed on to the consumers.

As per the notified prices an increase of up to 3.2 per cent in the prices of various petroleum products has been allowed for the first month of the new year.

As per the notification kerosene oil has been increased by Rs 3.10 per litre or 3.2 per cent and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs 2.08 per litre or 2.5 per cent. Similarly for High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been hiked by Rs 2.25 per litre or 1.8 per cent and petrol by Rs 2.61 per litre or 2.3 per cent.

After the increase petrol price will go up from existing Rs 113.99 per litre to Rs 116.60 per litre,

High Speed Diesel price will jump to Rs 127.61 per litre from the existing Rs 125.01 per litre.

The rate of LDO will go up to Rs 84.51 per litre from Rs 82.43 per litre.

Similarly Kerosene oil price will go up from the existing current Rs 96.35 to Rs 99.45 per litre.

In a summary moved to Petroleum Division, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had proposed an increase of Rs 2.61 per litre in the price of Petrol and Rs 2.25 per litre High Speed Diesel (HSD), kerosene oil by Rs 3.10 or 3.2 per cent and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs 2.08. .

HSD is used in heavy transportation fuel, LDO in industries, petrol is being used in public transportation while kerosene is used for cooking purpose, especially in remote areas where LPG or pipeline gas is not available.

From the month of January government will be charging 17 per cent General Sales Tax (GST) on all petroleum products.

Apart from it, the government is also collecting Petroleum Levy (PL) on these products which is taken from consumers.

Currently, the government is charging Rs 18 per liter Petroleum Levy on HSD, Rs 15 on petrol, Rs 6 on kerosene and Rs 3 on LDO.