Share:

Rawalpindi-A court on Tuesday has accepted the bail application of a man accused by Chontra police for being involved in possessing illegal weapon.

The court granted bail to the man against surety bond of Rs30,000.

Chaudhry Mudassir Iqbal submitted a bail application to the court of Area Magistrate Imran Ameer, through his lawyer Malik Sajid, claiming that he was innocent.

He further contended that neither the police have any evidence against him, nor have they recovered anything related to the case from his possession. After completion of arguments of lawyer, Area Magistrate Imran Ameer granted the man bail and ordered him to submit surety bond of Rs30,000 with court.

Chaudhry Mudassir, a local landlord, had been arrested by Police Station (PS) Chontra officials on December 30 at 03:30pm from premises of police station and registered a case against him under The Punjab Arms Amendment Ordinance 2015-13-2 (a) and put him behind the lock-up.

Talking to The Nation, Chaudhry Mudassir Iqbal said he was implicated in the bogus under a well-thought conspiracy of Chontra police. He said he had earlier lodged a complaint (Diary Number SCC-9396 dated 28/12/19) with City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas for a legal action against his opponents including Zumard Khan involved in violating a stay order issued by a court in his (Mudassir) favour. He said the CPO marked the complaint to SHO PS Chontra for further inquiry. “I was summoned by SHO PS Chontra Inspector Aziz Aslam Niazi for inquiry and I reached the police station at 03:30pm on Monday,” he said.

He maintained that he was detained by the police revealing that his (Mudassir) name is included in the list of Top Ten Goons of Rawalpindi and later the case was registered against him on charges of possessing illegal pistol at 06:15pm.

According to contents of FIR, available with The Nation, ASI Tahir Ayub submitted a plaintiff stating he along with other cops were on routine patrolling when he spotted a suspicious man coming from Ladian. He mentioned the man tried to escape after seeing police party, adding that the suspect was held on the spot and an illegal pistol of 30-bore with six bullets and brought him to police station for further investigation.

When contacted, SHO PS Chontra Inspector Aziz Aslam Niazi told that IG Punjab Office has provided a list to Rawalpindi police mentioning names of the criminals. He said the agencies concerned who had prepared these lists having names of goons did not take local police including him on board. “I am helpless and have to obey the orders of senior officers regardless of the fact whether the person is guilty, or not,” said SHO Aziz Aslam Niazi. “Come what may, we have to bow before instructions of bosses,” he replied in response to a query that what if he was directed by bosses to arrest an innocent person.

SHO Niazi admitted that Chaudhry Mudassir was summoned to police station for inquiry of his application he had submitted with CPO Rawalpindi.