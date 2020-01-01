Share:

KARACHI - Police authorities on Tuesday ordered the department to prepare a list of dangerous and dilapidated structures in city after a six-storey building collapsed in Karachi on Monday. Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon in an official order to the DIGs and SSPs has directed them to prepare a list of dilapidated buildings in their concerned areas, sources said. The DSPs and SHOs have also been issued orders over the matter. The AIG has issued orders to police officers that the prepared list of dangerous buildings should also be dispatched to the deputy commissioners of concerned districts. Moreover, the list should also be provided to concerned departments and the security branch of the office, the order said.