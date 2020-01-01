Share:

HBL PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2020 have announced the name of players and this time our country players are many in PSL.

Pakistan T20 captain and world’s current NO.1 ranked batsman Babar Azam heads the retention list for Karachi Kings. He is joined by fast bowler Mohammad Amir, middle order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and all-rounder Imad Wasim. However, in Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed along with young speedstar Mohammed Hasnain, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shahzad, Umar Akmal, Mohammed Nawaz and Nasim Shah.

In Islamabad United all-rounder Shadab Khan, Asif Ali and Mohammed Musa Khan along with ex-New Zealand wicket-keeper and batsman Luke Ronchi is added. Besides this, Fakhar Zamaan, Mohammed Hafeez and Shaheen Shah Afridi will once again be in Lahore Qalandars. Further, Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will play for Multan Sultan along with Shah Masood and fast bowler Junaid khan. Moreover, Hasan Ali, Wahab Raiz, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal and west indies players Daren Sammy and Kieron Pollard will play for the winner in 2017, Peshawar Zalmi.

So, I hope this time PSL will be so interesting and the players will show the best.

RAHIM JAN PHULLAIN,

Turbat.