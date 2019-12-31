Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 40,735.08 points as compared to 40,887.63 points on the last working day with the change of 152.55 points (0.37 %). A total of 177,121,380 shares were traded compared to the trade 165,834,760 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.078 billion as compared to Rs 6.636 billion during last trading day. Total 339 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 156 recorded gain and 165 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 21,496,000 shares and price per share of Rs 16.11, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 13,799,000 and price per share of Rs 4.37 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 10,176,500 and price per share of Rs 14.47.

Indus Dyeing recorded the maximum increase of Rs 22 per share, closing at Rs 559.99 while Allawasaya Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs 16.25 per share, closing at Rs 341.25. Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs 59.90 per share, closing at Rs 7251.10 whereas Nestle Pakistan decreases Rs 50 per share closing at Rs 8050.