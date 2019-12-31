Share:

Bangladesh shuts down telecoms along India border citing security concerns

DHAKA -Muslim-majority Bangladesh has ordered telecom operators to shut down services along the border with India, citing security concerns over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new citizenship law which critics say discriminates against Muslims. Mobile network coverage has been suspended for a one-kilometre-wide band along the border with India until further notice “for the sake of the country’s security in the current circumstances”, officials said in a statement released late on Monday. The move stems from concerns that Indian Muslims might seek to flee to Bangladesh, two officials told Reuters. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly discuss the measure. The Indian law gives citizenship rights to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan who settled in India before 2015 - but not to Muslims. Critics fear it is a prelude to a broader National Register of Citizens in which residents would be asked to prove their citizenship, which activists say could put poor Muslim families lacking documentation at a disadvantage. India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Bangladesh’s move. The two countries share a fertile border of more than 4,000 km (2,500 miles). Millions of Bangladeshis live alongside the frontier, mainly engaged in cross-border trade of medicines, agricultural commodities, milk and livestock. “The decision to suspend mobile services could impact about 10 million people living on the border,” said a senior official at a mobile phone company in Dhaka.

Bosnia indicts Serb army general over Srebrenica genocide

SARAJEVO - A Bosnian war crimes prosecutor on Tuesday indicted a Bosnian Serb former army general for taking part in the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, an atrocity described as genocide by two international courts. Milomir Savcic, 60, is accused of commanding the Bosnian Serb Army headquarters 65 Protection Motorised Regiment, which included a military police battalion, to capture, kill and bury adult Muslim Bosniaks from the U.N.-protected eastern enclave of Srebrenica in July 1995. Bosnian Serb forces led by General Ratko Mladic attacked Srebrenica on July 11, 1995, separated men from women and children, and killed about 8,000 Muslims, who were then buried in mass graves. The Srebrenica massacre is regarded as Europe’s worst atrocity since World War Two. Savcic consciously helped Mladic and colonel Ljubisa Beara, as well as other commanders of the Drina Corps and Zvornik Brigade, which executed the massacre, to destroy the Muslim men as an ethnic group in the area, the prosecutor said in a statement. Both Mladic and Beara were jailed for life over the Srebrenica genocide by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY). “Savcic is accused of planning, commanding and supervising the activities ... during the capture and detention of several hundred Bosniak men at several locations in the Nova Kasaba area, and their illegal arrest, torture and murder,” the statement said. “Savcic is accused ... of committing the criminal act of helping in genocide,” the statement added.